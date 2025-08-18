Chhattisgarh: Cop killed, three others injured in IED blast during anti-Naxal Op in Bijapur Earlier on Thursday, a DRG personnel was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur. The blast occurred in the afternoon during an anti-Naxal operation in the same Indravati forest area, under Bhairamgarh police station limits.

Bijapur:

A jawan from the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) lost his life and three others got injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Bijapur district on Monday, PTI reported citing the officials.

The blast took place in the morning inside the Indravati National Park area while a DRG team was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said. DRG jawan Dinesh Nag died in the explosion, while three of his colleagues sustained injuries, the official confirmed.

The injured personnel received initial medical aid and are currently being evacuated from the forest. They are reportedly out of danger. The anti-Naxal operation had started on Sunday in the region.

DRG personnel injured in IED blast

Earlier on Thursday, a DRG personnel was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur. The blast occurred in the afternoon during an anti-Naxal operation in the same Indravati forest area, under Bhairamgarh police station limits.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF), both units of the state police, were involved in the operation, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Sub-inspector Prakash Chatti from the DRG accidentally stepped on a pressure-activated IED, triggering an explosion. He sustained injuries to his right ankle. The injured officer received first aid at the site and was later referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment. His condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

ASP killed in IED explosion in Sukma

Incidents of IED blasts are quite common in areas bearing the brunt of Naxalism. The Maoists often target local population and security forces in forest areas.

On June 9, Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after an IED planted by Naxalites at a stone quarry exploded in the neighbouring Sukma district of the state.

ALSO READ