Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxalites surrender in Sukma, this village becomes Maoist-free With this surrender, the village has become Naxalite-free, making it eligible for development projects of Rs 1 crore as per a new scheme of the state government.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

Sixteen Naxalites, including six who had a combined bounty of Rs 25 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Among them, nine were identified as residents of Kerlapenda village panchayat, falling under the jurisdiction of Chintalanar police station.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said all 16 cadres, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials, citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities by ultras on local tribals.

Kerlapenda village becomes Maoist-free

According to officials, the surrender of the 16 Naxalites has rendered Kerlapenda village Naxalite-free, qualifying it for development initiatives worth Rs 1 crore under a new state government scheme.

The surrendering cadres were reportedly influenced by the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (Your Good Village) scheme, which promotes development in remote and insurgency-affected areas, as well as by the state's revised surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Among those who surrendered, Rita alias Dodi Sukki (36), a woman who was active as member of the central regional committee (CRC) company number 2 of Maoists, and Rahul Punem (18), a party member within PLGA battalion no. 1 of Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Besides, Lekam Lakhma (28) carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, while three more cadres carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh each, the official said.

Out of the 16 surrendered Naxalites, nine were residents of the Kerlapenda village panchayat. With their surrender, the village has now been declared Naxal-free, an official confirmed.

Under the Elvad Panchayat Yojna, part of the newly introduced Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025, the village is set to receive an incentive of Rs 1 crore for developmental activities.

The scheme mandates that village panchayats aiding in the surrender of active Naxalites in their jurisdiction, and passing a resolution declaring the area Maoist-free, will qualify for this Rs 1 crore developmental support.

Badesatti was declared Naxal-free in April

This is the second such village panchayat in the district to get rid of the Naxal menace after the state government recently introduced the scheme.

In April, Badesatti was declared Naxal-free after all 11 lower-rung Naxalites from there surrendered before police.

All the Naxalites who surrendered were provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 each, and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the SP said.

Last year, 792 Naxalites surrendered in the state's Bastar region, which comprises seven districts including Sukma.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 18 Naxals, including top Battalion members, surrender in Sukma

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Sukma district