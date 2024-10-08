Chhattisgarh CM Sai secures key development proposals in meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today in New Delhi to discuss various developmental issues, including the state's industrial corridor and international air cargo facilities. During the meeting, the Union Minister assured approval for several proposals aimed at enhancing Chhattisgarh's development.

A key focus of the meeting was the development of Chhattisgarh’s industrial corridor. Chief Minister Sai requested that the Korba-Bilaspur-Raipur route be connected to the Nagpur industrial corridor. Minister Goyal responded positively, stating that the proposal would be implemented soon, directing government officials to take necessary actions. This initiative is expected to boost industrial activities in Chhattisgarh, leading to the establishment of new industries and job creation, ultimately placing the state prominently on the national industrial map.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for international air cargo facilities in Raipur to enhance the export of agricultural and food processing products from the state. He suggested utilising the existing old terminal for this purpose to facilitate exports. Minister Goyal showed a favourable response and promised swift approval, indicating that this facility would help local industries compete in global markets.

Another significant topic was the establishment of an APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) certification office. The Chief Minister stated that this office would grant global recognition to Chhattisgarh’s agricultural products, benefiting farmers and entrepreneurs alike. Minister Goyal assured that the central government would provide all necessary support for this proposal.

The meeting also addressed the need to increase the capacity of the Raipur-based CONCOR container depot. The Chief Minister pointed out that the depot was currently operating at only 15% of its total capacity and requested the addition of more shipping lines to reduce export costs and enhance trade activities. Minister Goyal responded positively, indicating that the issue would be resolved in collaboration with the shipping ministry soon.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sai proposed hosting national and international business events in Naya Raipur, which would be a crucial step towards establishing the region as a commercial and industrial hub, generating new business opportunities. Minister Goyal agreed with all the proposals and promised prompt implementation.

Present at the meeting were Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, the Chief Minister’s Secretary Rahul Bhagat, Secretary of Industrial Commerce Rajat Kumar, Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain from Chhattisgarh in New Delhi, and Residential Commissioner Shruti Singh.

Proposal for IT and Multi-Sector SEZ

Chief Minister Sai also proposed the establishment of an IT service Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Naya Raipur, along with multi-sector SEZs in other growth hubs of the state. Approximately 400 acres of land in Janjgir and Rajnandgaon have been earmarked for this initiative. The Chief Minister emphasized that this step aims to curtail the export of raw materials to other states and promote industrial development within Chhattisgarh. Minister Goyal expressed optimism for the prompt implementation of this project, contingent on a feasibility study.

New Industrial Policy 2024-29

The Chhattisgarh government announced the implementation of a new industrial policy for 2024–29, aimed at achieving the goals of “Amritkal: Chhattisgarh Vision @ 2047.” Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai informed Minister Goyal about this policy, which focuses on promoting industrial development, increasing employment opportunities, and achieving economic prosperity. The Chief Minister stated that the policy's goal is to transform Chhattisgarh into a prosperous and sustainable economic environment, paving the way for new industrial activities and development.