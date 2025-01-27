Chhattisgarh: Chilkapalli village sheds darkness, gets electricity for first time since Independence

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A woman switches on an electric bulb.

In a marvelous step towards development, Chhattisgarh's Chilkapalli village will now be not bereft of light, fan and other amenities that require electricity as it finally received electricity since India’s independence, marking a milestone for the region. Chilkapalli, located about 50 kilometres from the Bijapur district headquarters, got electrified under the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ Yojana.

Chilkapalli is the sixth village in Bijapur to get electricity. Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra expressed his joy at the development, stating that the electrification of more villages is planned in the coming months.

Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra said, "It is a matter of great joy that electrification took place in Chilkapalli village on January 23. This is the sixth village where we have completed electrification, and we hope that in the next few months, we will electrify more villages systematically as soon as possible."

'Niyad Nellanar' Yojana for Chhattisgarh villages

The electrification of Chilkapalli village is part of the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' Yojana under Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

It aims at providing basic amenities to tribal villages in remote areas. This initiative seeks to make these villages "ideal villages" by providing essential services such as housing, electricity, drinking water, roads, bridges, and schools.For the residents of Chilkapalli, electricity has brought about significant improvements in their daily lives.

"Earlier there was no electricity here. Now electricity has come, it is good for cooking food, it is also good for children to study at night," said a tribal woman. Another resident of Chilkapalli village expressed her joy over her village getting electricity saying,

"Now that we have electricity, we can watch TV, cook, and even venture out at night without fear.An employee of the electricity department in Bijapur, Faldoor, stated that commuting to set up electricity in Chilkapalli village was difficult, and it took 3-4 months for electricity to reach there.

"Commute was difficult (without electricity). The government officials talked to the villagers and then set up electricity here. The villagers say that now that the government has provided electricity, they can protect themselves from snakes and scorpions. It took 3-4 months for electricity to reach here," Faldoor said.

