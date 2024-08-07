Chhattisgarh: CBI raids 13 locations in CGPSC recruitment irregularities case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a fresh development in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission corruption case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted massive raids across multiple location in the state. A total of 13 locations have been raided by the federal probe agency including 6 in Raipur and 1 in Bilaspur. The CBI has raided the locations after it took over the case last month. Earlier, raids were conducted at the officials' places. Today searches are going on at the candidates' places.

Earlier on July 15, the CBI took over the case from Chhattisgarh Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after the state government requested the probe agency. The CBI had registered a case against the former Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, former Controller of Examination, former Secretary of the CGPSC Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, public servants involved in the government or CGPSC during the time of alleged irregularities, concerned politicians and others.

What the case is?

The case pertains to the investigation of favouritism in the recruitment of Deputy Collector, Deputy SP and other senior posts in the state administration during 2020 to 2022. Earlier, the Raipur Economic Offence Wing (EOW) ACB was investigating the case. A case was going on against the then Controller, then Chairman of CGPSC. It is alleged that the chairman exploited his position in the commission to get his son recruited as the Deputy Collector. Additionally, he also got his brother's son recruited as Deputy SP, his sister's daughter as Labor Officer, his daughter-in-law as Deputy Collector, and his brother's daughter-in-law as District Excise Officer.

Politicans rescruited as DC, DSP

It is also alleged that politicians were also recruited as Deputy Collectors and Deputy SPs under his influence. As CBI took over the investigation, it conducted raids at many places in Raipur and Bhilai including the house of the then Chairman, Secretary, and government residence of the Controller of Examinations.

