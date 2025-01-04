Chhattisgarh: Bastar journalist, who was investigating corruption case, found dead; 3 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Independent journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

In the Bastar journalist murder case, police have arrested three accused and are looking for the main accused Suresh Chandrakar. As per the officials, he will be in custody soon. Bastar IG P ​​Sundarraj has confirmed the arrest of all three accused. 33-year-old Mukesh Chandrakar was found dead in a septic tank on the property belonging to contractor Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town. Mukesh was an independent journalist and also a contributing reporter at NDTV.

Who was Mukesh Chandrakar

Mukesh was a TV journalist who actively covered corruption and Naxal related cases. He used to post various updates and content on `Bastar Junction' channel on YouTube, which had over 159,000 subscribers. He played a key role in securing the release of CRPF personnel abducted by Maoists after an encounter in Bijapur in 2021.

Chhattisgarh CM expressed condolences

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences, saying, “The news of the murder of Bijapur's young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar ji is very sad and heartbreaking. Mukesh ji's demise is an irreparable loss for journalism and society.”