Chhattisgarh polls: BJP releases second list of 64 candidates, Raman Singh to contest again | CHECK FULL LIST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The BJP has announced the names of 64 candidates including three-time former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh in the second list.

Among the prominent names are Members of Parliament (MPs) who will be entering the electoral fray:

Additionally, the BJP has announced a second list of notable contenders for Chhattisgarh, including:

These candidates are expected to play a crucial role in the BJP's electoral strategy for Chhattisgarh as the state gears up for Assembly elections.

List of BJP candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections:

Serial No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 1. Bharatpur-Sonhat Renuka Singh 2. Manendragarh Shyam Bihari Jaiswal 3. Baikunthpur Bhaiyyalal Rajwade 4. Samri (ST) Udheshwari Paikra 5. Sitapur (ST) Ram Kumar Toppo 6. Jashpur (ST) Raimuni Bhagat 7. Kunkuri (ST) Vishnu Dev Sai 8. Pathalgaon (ST) Gomati Sai 9. Lailunga (ST) Suniti Satyanand Rathia 10 Raigarh OP Choudhary 11. Sarangarh (SC) Shivkumari Chauhan 12. Rampur (ST) Nankiram Kanwar 13. Katghora Premchandra Patel 14. Pali-Tanakhar (ST) Ramdayal Uikey 15. Kota Prabal Pratap Singh Judev 16. Lormi Arun Sao 17. Mungeli (SC) Punnulal Mohale 18. Takhatpur Dharamjeet Singh 19. Bilha Dharamlal Kaushik 20. Bilaspur Amar Agarwal 21. Masturi (SC) Krishnamurti Bandi 22. Akaltara Saurabh Singh 23. Janjgir-Champa Narayan Prasad Chandel 24. Sakti Dr Khilawan Singh 25. Chandrapur Bahu Rani Sanyogita Singh Judev 26. Jaijaipur Krishnakant Chandra 27. Pamgarh (SC) Santosh Lahre 28. Basna Sampat Agarwal 29. Mahasamund Yogeshwar Raju Sinha 30. Bilaigarh (SC) Dr Dineshlal Jagade 31. Baloda Bazar Tankram Verma 32. Bhatapara Shivratan Sharma 33. Dharsiwa Anuj Sharma 34. Raipur Rural Motilal Sahu 35. Raipur City West Rajesh Munat 36. Raipur City North Purandar Mishra 37. Raipur City South Brijmohan Agarwal 38. Arang (SC) Guru Khushwant Singh 39. Bindrawagarh (ST) Govardhan Ram Manjhi 40. Kurud Ajay Chandrakar 41. Dhamtari Ranjana Dipendra Sahu 42. Sanjari Balod Rakesh Yadav 43. Gunderdehi Virendra Kumar Sahu 44. Durg Rural Lalit Chandrakar 45. Durg City Gajendra Yadav 46. Bhilai Nagar Premprakash Pandey 47. Vaishali Nagar Rikesh Sen 48. Ahiwara (SC) Doman Lal Korsevada 49. Saja Ishwar Sahu 50. Navagarh (SC) Dayaldas Baghel 51. Kawardha Vijay Sharma 52. Dongargarh (SC) Vinod Khandekar 53. Rajnandgaon Dr Raman Singh 54. Dongargaon Bharat Lal Verma 55. Antagarh (ST) Vikram Usendi 56. Bhanupratappur (ST) Gautam Uikey 57. Keshkal (ST) Neelkanth Tekam 58. Kondagaon (ST) Lata Usendi 59. Narayanpur (ST) Kedar Kashyap 60. Jagdalpur Kiran Singh Deo 61. Chitrakot (ST) Vinayak Goyal 62. Dantewada (ST) Chetaram Arami 63. Bijapur (ST) Mahesh Gagada 64. Konta (ST) Soyam Muka

BJP prepares for elections with an eye on the OBC vote

The BJP, which had held power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years under the leadership of Raman Singh, faced a significant defeat at the hands of the Congress in the 2018 Assembly polls. Several factors contributed to this outcome, including strong anti-incumbency sentiments, corruption allegations, a lack of coordination between the party organization and the government, and support from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the Congress.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP fielded 14 candidates from the Sahu community, a numerically dominant OBC group, but 13 of them were defeated. In a strategic move, the BJP appointed Arun Sao, a Member of Parliament from the Sahu community, as its state unit chief last year, potentially bolstering its prospects in the upcoming elections.

With 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BJP has already declared candidates for 21 seats. Notably, most of these candidates are representatives of panchayat bodies, indicating a shift toward second-tier leaders in the party's electoral strategy. The BJP has also chosen to adopt a collective leadership approach for the elections, refraining from projecting any one individual as its chief ministerial candidate, a departure from the era of the three-time CM, Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: Congress secures victory

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Congress secured a significant victory with 68 seats out of the total 90, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 46. The BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure only 15 seats. The JCC (Janta Congress Chhattisgarh) won 5 seats, while the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) secured 2 seats. There were no independent candidates who won seats in this election.

In terms of vote share, the Congress received 43.04% of the votes, while the BJP secured 32.97%. The JCC garnered a vote share of 7.61%, and the BSP received 3.87%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for 5.88% of the vote share.

