Chhattisgarh polls: BJP releases second list of 64 candidates, Raman Singh to contest again | CHECK FULL LIST

Among the prominent contenders are MPs who are stepping into the electoral arena, including Renuka Singh, Gomati Sai, and Arun Sao. Additionally, several other notable figures have been named for various constituencies, including Raman Singh, Vishnu Dev Sai, and Dharamlal Kaushik.

Updated on: October 09, 2023 18:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi with Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao waves at supporters as he arrives for the Parivartan Mahasankalp rally, in Bilaspur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The BJP has announced the names of 64 candidates including three-time former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh in the second list. 

Among the prominent names are Members of Parliament (MPs) who will be entering the electoral fray:

  • Renuka Singh from Bharatpur-Sonhat
  • Gomati Sai from Pathalgaon
  • Arun Sao from Lormi

Additionally, the BJP has announced a second list of notable contenders for Chhattisgarh, including:

  • Raman Singh contesting from Rajnandgaon
  • Vishnu Dev Sai from Kunkuri
  • OP Choudhary fielded in Raigarh
  • Ramdayal Uikey from Pali-Tanakhar
  • Punnulal Mohale in Mungeli
  • Dharamjeet Singh competing from Takhatpur
  • Dharamlal Kaushik in the Bilha constituency
  • Brijmohan Agarwal vying for the Raipur City South seat

These candidates are expected to play a crucial role in the BJP's electoral strategy for Chhattisgarh as the state gears up for Assembly elections.

List of BJP candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: 

Serial No. Constituency Name Candidate Name
1.  Bharatpur-Sonhat Renuka Singh
2. Manendragarh Shyam Bihari Jaiswal
3. Baikunthpur Bhaiyyalal Rajwade
4. Samri (ST) Udheshwari Paikra
5. Sitapur (ST) Ram Kumar Toppo
6. Jashpur (ST) Raimuni Bhagat
7. Kunkuri (ST) Vishnu Dev Sai
8. Pathalgaon (ST) Gomati Sai
9. Lailunga (ST) Suniti Satyanand Rathia
10 Raigarh OP Choudhary
11. Sarangarh (SC) Shivkumari Chauhan
12. Rampur (ST) Nankiram Kanwar
13. Katghora Premchandra Patel
14. Pali-Tanakhar (ST) Ramdayal Uikey
15.  Kota Prabal Pratap Singh Judev
16.  Lormi Arun Sao
17. Mungeli (SC) Punnulal Mohale
18. Takhatpur Dharamjeet Singh
19. Bilha Dharamlal Kaushik
20. Bilaspur Amar Agarwal
21. Masturi (SC) Krishnamurti Bandi
22. Akaltara Saurabh Singh
23. Janjgir-Champa Narayan Prasad Chandel
24. Sakti Dr Khilawan Singh
25. Chandrapur Bahu Rani Sanyogita Singh Judev
26. Jaijaipur Krishnakant Chandra
27. Pamgarh (SC) Santosh Lahre
28. Basna Sampat Agarwal
29. Mahasamund Yogeshwar Raju Sinha
30. Bilaigarh (SC) Dr Dineshlal Jagade
31. Baloda Bazar Tankram Verma
32. Bhatapara Shivratan Sharma
33. Dharsiwa Anuj Sharma
34. Raipur Rural Motilal Sahu
35. Raipur City West Rajesh Munat
36. Raipur City North Purandar Mishra
37. Raipur City South Brijmohan Agarwal
38. Arang (SC) Guru Khushwant Singh
39. Bindrawagarh (ST) Govardhan Ram Manjhi
40. Kurud Ajay Chandrakar
41. Dhamtari Ranjana Dipendra Sahu
42. Sanjari Balod Rakesh Yadav
43. Gunderdehi Virendra Kumar Sahu
44. Durg Rural Lalit Chandrakar
45. Durg City Gajendra Yadav
46. Bhilai Nagar Premprakash Pandey
47. Vaishali Nagar Rikesh Sen
48. Ahiwara (SC) Doman Lal Korsevada
49. Saja Ishwar Sahu
50. Navagarh (SC) Dayaldas Baghel
51. Kawardha Vijay Sharma
52. Dongargarh (SC) Vinod Khandekar
53. Rajnandgaon Dr Raman Singh
54. Dongargaon Bharat Lal Verma
55. Antagarh (ST) Vikram Usendi
56. Bhanupratappur (ST) Gautam Uikey
57. Keshkal (ST) Neelkanth Tekam
58. Kondagaon (ST) Lata Usendi
59. Narayanpur (ST) Kedar Kashyap
60. Jagdalpur Kiran Singh Deo
61. Chitrakot (ST) Vinayak Goyal
62. Dantewada (ST) Chetaram Arami
63. Bijapur (ST) Mahesh Gagada
64.  Konta (ST) Soyam Muka

BJP prepares for elections with an eye on the OBC vote

The BJP, which had held power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years under the leadership of Raman Singh, faced a significant defeat at the hands of the Congress in the 2018 Assembly polls. Several factors contributed to this outcome, including strong anti-incumbency sentiments, corruption allegations, a lack of coordination between the party organization and the government, and support from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the Congress.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP fielded 14 candidates from the Sahu community, a numerically dominant OBC group, but 13 of them were defeated. In a strategic move, the BJP appointed Arun Sao, a Member of Parliament from the Sahu community, as its state unit chief last year, potentially bolstering its prospects in the upcoming elections.

With 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BJP has already declared candidates for 21 seats. Notably, most of these candidates are representatives of panchayat bodies, indicating a shift toward second-tier leaders in the party's electoral strategy. The BJP has also chosen to adopt a collective leadership approach for the elections, refraining from projecting any one individual as its chief ministerial candidate, a departure from the era of the three-time CM, Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: Congress secures victory 

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Congress secured a significant victory with 68 seats out of the total 90, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 46. The BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure only 15 seats. The JCC (Janta Congress Chhattisgarh) won 5 seats, while the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) secured 2 seats. There were no independent candidates who won seats in this election.

In terms of vote share, the Congress received 43.04% of the votes, while the BJP secured 32.97%. The JCC garnered a vote share of 7.61%, and the BSP received 3.87%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for 5.88% of the vote share.

