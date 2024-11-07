Train delayed or cancelled? Check how to get full refund of train ticket by filing TDR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Passengers aboard a train as they travel to their hometowns ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, at Anand Vihar railway station, in New Delhi.

When a scheduled train is cancelled, e-ticket holders automatically get the refund without having to send a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) or visit a counter. If the delay exceeds three hours, passengers who opt not to travel must file a TDR to secure a full refund. Counter tickets must be cancelled at the reservation counter.

How to file TDR for delayed or cancelled trains

Log in and go to TDR: Go to IRCTC website or app, log in and under “My Transactions” go to “My Account”. Select “File TDR”. Fill in the details: Provide PNR, train number, and captcha, then confirm cancellation terms. Submit OTP: Enter the received OTP on your registered mobile number. Check and confirm: Check the PNR details, cancel the ticket and check the refund. This will be followed by a confirmation message.

Other questions and answers regarding train cancellations and refunds

Cancellation Procedure: For e-tickets, Indian Railways provides an automatic refund upon cancellation. Counter ticket holders must go to the booking counter.

Eligibility: Refunds will be given if trains are delayed by more than three hours. Full refunds will also be given for confirmed, RAC, or waitlisted tickets.

Missed trains: For missed trains due to unforeseen circumstances, submit TDRs within one hour of departure.

Checking TDR status: Track your TDR status in “My Transactions” under “TDR History”.

For updates on train conditions and cancellations, check the Exceptional Trains section of the IRCTC website or use the NTES app.

