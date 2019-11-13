Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Travel News
  5. Good News for Indian Railway Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Good News for Indian Railway Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Are you planning for heritage trip? then IRCTC has a perfect deal for you. The Indian Railway's subsidiary is offering a historic experience aboard Railways' heritage train at a surprising price. You can enjoy historic experience aboard Railways' heritage train at just Rs 10.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 8:21 IST
Good News for Indian Railways Passengers! IRCTC offers

Good News for Indian Railways Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Are you planning for heritage trip? then IRCTC has a perfect deal for you. The Indian Railway's subsidiary is offering a historic experience aboard Railways' heritage train at a surprising price. You can enjoy historic experience aboard Railways' heritage train at just Rs 10. 

Presently, the train has been hauled by WP7200 AZAD, a Broad Gauge 1947 make, steam engine. To be noted, the steam trains were stopped running in India a long time back. After that time-tabled steam-hauled train was started at a fare of just Rs 10 between Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar. The locomotive has been restored to its pristine beauty and mechanical engineering perfections. 

Tour itinerary includes:

1. Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar

2. Farukhnagar and Garhi Harsaru

Train timings:

India Tv - Good News for Indian Railways Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Good News for Indian Railways Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Booking details:

India Tv - Good News for Indian Railways Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Good News for Indian Railways Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

The train revival has been carried out at Heritage Steam Shed, Rewari and DEMU-Shed, Shakurbasti. According to IRCTC Tourism website, the one-way train journey between Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar costs Rs 10 per person.

ALSO READ | Railway unions protest against IRCTC's Tejas Express

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat, Tejas, Tripura DEMU: Three Trains, One Story - Indian Railways no longer just a lifeline

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q2 net loss at Rs 2.35 crore