Good News for Indian Railway Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Good News for Indian Railways Passengers! IRCTC offers heritage train trip at just Rs 10

Are you planning for heritage trip? then IRCTC has a perfect deal for you. The Indian Railway's subsidiary is offering a historic experience aboard Railways' heritage train at a surprising price. You can enjoy historic experience aboard Railways' heritage train at just Rs 10.

Presently, the train has been hauled by WP7200 AZAD, a Broad Gauge 1947 make, steam engine. To be noted, the steam trains were stopped running in India a long time back. After that time-tabled steam-hauled train was started at a fare of just Rs 10 between Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar. The locomotive has been restored to its pristine beauty and mechanical engineering perfections.

Tour itinerary includes:

1. Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar

2. Farukhnagar and Garhi Harsaru

Train timings:

Booking details:

The train revival has been carried out at Heritage Steam Shed, Rewari and DEMU-Shed, Shakurbasti. According to IRCTC Tourism website, the one-way train journey between Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar costs Rs 10 per person.

