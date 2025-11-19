Vehicle fitness test fee hiked by up to 10 times: Check new prices and other details According to reports, these new provisions will affect two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, light motor vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made significant changes to vehicle fitness test fees nationwide. It has been made more stringent by introducing a new age-based structure. While vehicles older than 15 years were charged a higher fee, the new system has reduced this limit to 10 years. These rules have come into effect with immediate effect under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (Fifth Amendment). Three new age categories have been set for vehicles: 10–15 years, 15–20 years, and above 20 years, with the fee gradually increasing accordingly.

According to reports, these new provisions will affect two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, light motor vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles. According to Business Today, fitness fees will increase after 10 years. Under the amended Rule 81, even vehicles under 15 years old will now incur higher fees.

Check the new vehicle fitness fee structure here:

Motorcycle: RS 400

Light Motor Vehicle: Rs 600

Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle: Rs 1,000

These fees will apply from the time the vehicle becomes 10 years old.

Heavy burden on vehicles older than 20 years

Fitness fees for vehicles older than 20 years have been revised and increased significantly. Check new rates here:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Bus/Trucks): Rs 25,000 (earlier it was Rs 2,500)

Medium Commercial Vehicles: Rs 20,000 (earlier it was Rs 1,800)

Light Motor Vehicles: Rs 15,000

Three-Wheelers: Rs 7,000

Two-Wheelers: Increased from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000

Earlier, all vehicles older than 15 years were subject to a uniform fee, but now an age-based slab system has been implemented. This means the fees will be charged based on the vehicle's age. The report said that these changes are part of broader efforts to address safety, environmental, and operational standards for vehicles operating past their original design lifespans.