Top 5 SBI mutual funds offering up to 30 per cent returns in 5 years: A guide for investors

SBI Mutual Fund, India's largest bank-backed mutual fund, boasts assets under management (AUM) of around Rs 11 lakh crore and offers a wide range of schemes to investors. With over 120 funds in equity, debt, and hybrid categories, the asset management firm has always been aggressive in its top strategy.

Here’s a look at the top five SBI Mutual Fund schemes based on their five-year performance.

1. SBI Health Opportunity Fund

NAV: Rs

Capital size: Rs 3,460 crore

Expense rate: 1.95 per cent.

5-year return (annualised): 29.73 per cent .

5-year SIP return: 28.54% .

If you invested Rs 10,000 per month through SIP five years ago, your investment would now be worth Rs 12.46 lakh.

2. SBI Contra Fund

NAV: Rs 381

Fund Size: Rs 41,907 crore

Expense Ratio: 1.50 per cent

5-Year Returns (Annualised): 29.17 per cent

5-Year SIP Returns: 30.35 per cent

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over five years would have grown to Rs 13 lakh.

3. SBI Technology Opportunities Fund

NAV: Rs 138.15

Fund Size: Rs 39,432.5 crore

Expense Ratio: 1.89 per cent

5-Year Returns (Annualised): 27.79 per cent

5-Year SIP Returns: 26.04 per cent

Investing Rs 10,000 per month through SIP over five years would yield Rs 11.73 lakh.

4. SBI Small Cap Fund

NAV: Rs 179.93

Fund Size: Rs 33,285 crore

Expense Ratio: 1.57 per cent

5-Year Returns (Annualised): 27.17 per cent

5-Year SIP Returns: 26.86 per cent

With an SIP of Rs 10,000 per month, your investment would now be valued at Rs 11.97 lakh.

5. SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

NAV: Rs 238.83

Fund Size: Rs 21,455 crore

Expense Ratio: 1.67 per cent

5-Year Returns (Annualised): 27.02 per cent

5-Year SIP Returns: 27.09 per cent

An SIP of Rs 10,000 per month for five years would grow to Rs 12.04 lakh.

Disclaimer

The past performance of these funds is not indicative of future results. Investors are advised to conduct due diligence and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions.

