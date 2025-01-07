Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
  Top 5 SBI mutual funds offering up to 30 per cent returns in 5 years: A guide for investors

Top 5 SBI mutual funds offering up to 30 per cent returns in 5 years: A guide for investors

Discover the top-performing SBI Mutual Fund schemes offering up to 30 per cent annualised returns over the last five years. With diverse options across equity, debt, and hybrid categories, SBI Mutual Fund has consistently delivered impressive results.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 19:18 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 19:20 IST
Mutual funds
Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

SBI Mutual Fund, India's largest bank-backed mutual fund, boasts assets under management (AUM) of around Rs 11 lakh crore and offers a wide range of schemes to investors. With over 120 funds in equity, debt, and hybrid categories, the asset management firm has always been aggressive in its top strategy.

Here’s a look at the top five SBI Mutual Fund schemes based on their five-year performance.

1. SBI Health Opportunity Fund

  • Boat: Rs
  • Capital size: Rs 3,460 crore
  • Expense rate: 1.95 per cent.
  • 5-year return (annualised): 29.73 per cent .
  • 5-year SIP return: 28.54% .

If you invested Rs 10,000 per month through SIP five years ago, your investment would now be worth Rs 12.46 lakh.

2. SBI Contra Fund

  • NAV: Rs 381
  • Fund Size: Rs 41,907 crore
  • Expense Ratio: 1.50 per cent
  • 5-Year Returns (Annualised): 29.17 per cent
  • 5-Year SIP Returns: 30.35 per cent

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over five years would have grown to Rs 13 lakh.

3. SBI Technology Opportunities Fund

  • NAV: Rs 138.15
  • Fund Size: Rs 39,432.5 crore
  • Expense Ratio: 1.89 per cent
  • 5-Year Returns (Annualised): 27.79 per cent
  • 5-Year SIP Returns: 26.04 per cent

Investing Rs 10,000 per month through SIP over five years would yield Rs 11.73 lakh.

4. SBI Small Cap Fund

  • NAV: Rs 179.93
  • Fund Size: Rs 33,285 crore
  • Expense Ratio: 1.57 per cent
  • 5-Year Returns (Annualised): 27.17 per cent
  • 5-Year SIP Returns: 26.86 per cent

With an SIP of Rs 10,000 per month, your investment would now be valued at Rs 11.97 lakh.

5. SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

  • NAV: Rs 238.83
  • Fund Size: Rs 21,455 crore
  • Expense Ratio: 1.67 per cent
  • 5-Year Returns (Annualised): 27.02 per cent
  • 5-Year SIP Returns: 27.09 per cent

An SIP of Rs 10,000 per month for five years would grow to Rs 12.04 lakh.

Disclaimer

The past performance of these funds is not indicative of future results. Investors are advised to conduct due diligence and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions.

Also read | GDP growth slows to 6.4 per cent for 2024-25, down from 8.2 per cent in previous year: Govt Data

 

