GDP growth slows to 6.4 per cent for 2024-25, down from 8.2 per cent in previous year: Govt Data

India's GDP growth rate is projected to slow to 6.4 per cent in the financial year 2024-25, down from the 8.2 per cent recorded in 2023-24, as per government data. The decline is attributed to global economic uncertainties and domestic challenges.