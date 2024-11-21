Top 5 equity mutual funds that delivered up to 55 per cent returns amid market turmoil | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Top 5 equity mutual funds

Mutual Funds: The stock market has been witnessing a continuous decline since September 27, the day it reached its all-time high. On September 27, the BSE Sensex closed at a record 85,978.25 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at its lifetime high of 26,277.35 points. However, the markets have been on a downward spiral since then. Despite some gains on Tuesday, November 19, the Sensex stood at 77,578.38 points and the Nifty at 23,518.50 points.

Impact of market decline on mutual funds

This sustained market downturn has adversely affected mutual fund portfolios, with nearly all categories of mutual funds experiencing declines over the past month. However, over the last year, certain schemes have managed to deliver impressive returns to investors. Let's look at the top 5 equity mutual fund schemes that have provided the highest returns over the past year, with three of them belonging to Motilal Oswal. Topping the list is the Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, which delivered nearly 55 per cent returns.

Details of top 5 mutual funds:

1. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

Leading the list, this fund provided a remarkable return of 54.94% over the past year, despite market turbulence.

2. Invesco India Focused Fund

With a return of 49.56% in the last year, this fund stood out for its strong performance amidst the decline.

3. Bandhan Small Cap Fund

This fund yielded an impressive return of 49.26% over the past year, showcasing resilience during the market slump.

4. Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Offering tax benefits alongside growth, this fund delivered a 47.40% return over the last year.

5. Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund

Despite ongoing market challenges, this fund provided a solid 43.77% return in the past year.

While the stock market downturn has impacted many mutual fund categories, select equity schemes have demonstrated their potential for delivering substantial returns, reaffirming their value for investors looking for long-term growth.

ALSO READ: NFO Investment Guide: Check THESE criteria before you invest in new mutual fund scheme