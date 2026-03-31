Toll plazas rule set to change from April 1: Here's what traveller must know before hitting the road

New Delhi:

If you are planning a long-distance journey via a national highway or expressway, this update is very important as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is introducing a major reform to make road travel faster, smoother and more efficient. According to the information available, cash payments at all national highway toll plazas will be completely discontinued from April 1, 2026. Under the new proposal, cash transactions at toll booths will become a thing of the past. Travellers without access to digital payment options may face serious inconvenience during their journey.

Payment only via digital modes

Starting April 1, travellers will be able to make toll payments only through digital modes such as FASTag and UPI. According to officials, the decision has been taken to modernise the toll collection system and improve transparency.

Faster travel, reduced traffic congestion

The government has made FASTag mandatory, but many travellers still opt for cash lanes, often leading to congestion and delays. By removing cash counters entirely, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to streamline traffic flow across toll plazas.

With the elimination of cash payments, vehicles are expected to pass through toll points swiftly. This will not only reduce waiting time but also help save fuel and lower pollution levels, making travel more efficient overall.

What happens if your FASTag has no balance?

Once the new rule is implemented, vehicles without sufficient FASTag balance or with non-functional tags will need to make on-the-spot payments using UPI via QR codes. However, travellers are strongly advised to recharge their FASTag in advance, as network issues may occasionally delay digital transactions.

Steps to follow for hassle-free journey

To have a hassle-free journey, it is important to prepare in advance. The first thing a commuter should do is ensure that the vehicle is equipped with an active FASTag, that FASTag KYC is updated, and that you have a working UPI app such as Google Pay or PhonePe on your smartphone for backup payments.