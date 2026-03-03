Bank Holiday: When will banks be closed for Holi in your city? Check RBI calendar

New Delhi:

The festival of colours is here. As per Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. But several cities will also have banks closed on March 3. If you are planning to complete any important bank-related work on Tuesday, you should check whether the bank is open or closed in your city. Actually, there is confusion among the people about whether the bank will be closed on March 3 or March 4 due to Holi. Please note that on the occasion of Holi, banks will remain closed in many states today, while in some cities, banks will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. on March 4. In some cities, banks will remain closed on both days for Holi. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of bank holidays, banks are closed on Tuesday, March 3, on account of Holi (2nd Day)/Dol Jatra/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala.

RBI Bank Holiday List: Cities in which banks will remain closed on March 3

Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The banks in these cities are closed under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

RBI Bank Holiday List: Cities in which banks will remain closed on March 4



Banks will remain closed in 18 regions on March 4, 2026. These are Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List

Cities March 2 March 3 March 4 March 13 March 17 March 19 March 20 March 21 March 26 March 27 March 31 Agartala • • Ahmedabad • • • • Aizawl • • • • Belapur • • • • • Bengaluru • • • Bhopal • • • • • Bhubaneswar • • • Chandigarh • • • Chennai • • • Dehradun • • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • • • Hyderabad • • • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • • Jaipur • • • • Jammu • • • • • Kanpur • • • • • • Kochi • Kohima • Kolkata • • • • Lucknow • • • • • • Mumbai • • • • • Nagpur • • • • • New Delhi • • • Panaji • • • Patna • • • • • Raipur • • • Ranchi • • • • • Shillong • • Shimla • • Srinagar • • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • Vijayawada • • • •

Apart from this list, banks will observe weekly holidays on every Sunday as before. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month will also be mandatory bank holidays.