  4. Bank Holiday: When will banks be closed for Holi in your city? Check RBI calendar

Raghwendra Shukla
Holi 2026 will be celebrated on March 4, but banks will remain closed in several cities on March 3 and March 4 as per the RBI holiday calendar. Check the complete city-wise list to avoid inconvenience.

There is confusion among people regarding whether banks will be closed on March 3 or March 4 due to Holi.
New Delhi:

The festival of colours is here. As per Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. But several cities will also have banks closed on March 3. If you are planning to complete any important bank-related work on Tuesday, you should check whether the bank is open or closed in your city. Actually, there is confusion among the people about whether the bank will be closed on March 3 or March 4 due to Holi. Please note that on the occasion of Holi, banks will remain closed in many states today, while in some cities, banks will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. on March 4. In some cities, banks will remain closed on both days for Holi. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of bank holidays, banks are closed on Tuesday, March 3, on account of Holi (2nd Day)/Dol Jatra/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala.

RBI Bank Holiday List: Cities in which banks will remain closed on March 3

Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The banks in these cities are closed under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

RBI Bank Holiday List: Cities in which banks will remain closed on March 4

 
Banks will remain closed in 18 regions on March 4, 2026. These are Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List

Cities March 2 March 3 March 4 March 13 March 17 March 19 March 20 March 21 March 26 March 27 March 31
Agartala                  
Ahmedabad              
Aizawl              
Belapur            
Bengaluru                
Bhopal            
Bhubaneswar                
Chandigarh                
Chennai                
Dehradun              
Gangtok                
Guwahati                
Hyderabad              
Imphal                
Itanagar                  
Jaipur              
Jammu            
Kanpur          
Kochi                    
Kohima                    
Kolkata              
Lucknow          
Mumbai            
Nagpur            
New Delhi                
Panaji                
Patna            
Raipur                
Ranchi            
Shillong                  
Shimla                  
Srinagar              
Thiruvananthapuram
                  
Vijayawada              

Apart from this list, banks will observe weekly holidays on every Sunday as before. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month will also be mandatory bank holidays. 

Top News

