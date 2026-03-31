Small Savings Schemes: Check latest interest rates of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, PPF and others

New Delhi:

The government has announced the interest rates for small savings schemes (SSS) for the quarter from April 1 to June 30, 2026. This update is important for those who invest in the Public Provident Fund (PPF), the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), or the National Savings Certificate (NSC). According to a notification by the finance ministry, interest rates have been kept unchanged for various small savings schemes for the eighth straight quarter, beginning April 1, 2026.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26," the notification reads.

Investors relieved

The government's decision to keep interest rates unchanged is a good development for investors, as media reports had suggested that the government might cut interest rates on small savings schemes this time.

Popular options such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) continue to draw conservative investors.

Interest Rates for April-June 2026 (Annual)

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter. The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months. The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7 per cent for the April-June quarter. Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during the first quarter of the next fiscal.