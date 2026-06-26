DC's Supergirl divides opinion online; let's have a look at the X verdict

New Delhi:

Supergirl was previously mentioned in the DC Universe film Superman (released last year), where she was introduced as Superman's cousin. Now, a standalone film centered on Supergirl has been released, marking the second entry in this universe. The character is drawn from the comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While her introduction in Superman sparked curiosity, let's see if the film has been able to live up to these expectations.

It is significant to note that DC's Supergirl, featuring Milly Alcock, has hit Indian theatres today.

Supergirl movie plot

The story revolves around Supergirl, aka Kara (Milly Alcock), who traveled from her home planet, Krypton, to Earth with her dog, Krypto, to join her cousin Superman (David Corenswet) after radiation from the mineral Kryptonite began claiming lives on her planet. Now established as Supergirl, she is traveling across various planets to celebrate her 23rd birthday. During one of these stops, she meets Ruthye (Eve Ridley), whose entire family was murdered by Krem (Matyas Sunarth), the leader of the Yellow Hills brigand gang.

Ruthie asks Supergirl for help in carrying out her revenge. Initially, Supergirl refuses, but in the meantime, Krem seizes control of her spaceship. When they try to stop him, he shoots a poisoned arrow at Krypto. Krem is the only one who possesses the antidote to save Krypto. Supergirl then sets out to capture Krem, with Ruthie joining her on the journey.

Supergirl X review

X seems to be divided over the reception of the film. While several X users have hailed DC for something new, others seem disappointed over the sloppy screenplay. Have a look at some X reactions here:

More deets about the film

In the superhero movie directed by Craig Gillespie, Kara Zor-El is played by Milly Alcock along with Jason Momoa. The official audio releases for the movie include various audio versions including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others along with premium theatrical formats such as 3D, IMAX, and 4DX.

It is also significant to note that the film started its worldwide release from June 24, 2026, while the Indian release date of the film was June 26, 2026.

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