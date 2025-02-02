SBI latest FD rates for senior citizens: Here's how much you will get on Rs 1 lakh investment in fixed deposit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBI latest FD rates for senior citizens: Fixed deposits or FDs offer guaranteed returns.

SBI latest FD rates for senior citizens: State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest banking and financial services organisation in India. The country's largest lender offers several fixed deposit schemes for senior citizens. The fixed deposit rates for senior citizens are usually higher than those offered to others. This makes FDs one of the most preferred investment options.

Fixed deposits or FDs offer guaranteed returns and therefore investors know exactly how much they will get on the maturity. Here we are going to tell you about the different FDs rates offered by the SBI for senior citizens i.e. those aged 60 years and above.