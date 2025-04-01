SBI online banking, UPI services disrupted: Here's what PSU bank said SBI Login, SBI Online Banking: According to Downdetector, complaints regarding SBI’s mobile banking surged significant in the last couple of hours with max being at around 1:36 pm today.

SBI Login, SBI Online Banking: The customers of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, are facing issues while using online banking and ATM services. The customers are facing problems as the banks are closed today, i.e. on April 1, 2025, for closing their year accounts.

According to Downdetector, complaints regarding SBI's mobile banking surged significantly in the last couple of hours, with max being at around 1:36 pm today.

As per the information available on the website of Downdetector, approximately 64 per cent of the complaints were related to mobile banking issues. While 33 per cent of the them were realted to fund transfer problems, 3 per cent were related to ATM services.

SBI Login, SBI Online Banking: Here's What Bank Has To Say

The State Bank of India (SBI), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), notified its customers that certain banking services will be unavailable on April 1, 2025, due to the bank’s Annual Closing activities.

"Due to annual closing activities our digital services will be unavailable to our esteemed customers between 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm on 01.04.2025. We request you to use UPI Lite and ATM Channels for uninterrupted services. We apologize for the inconvenience caused," the bank said in the post.