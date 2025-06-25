SBI Customers Alert: Net banking services may fluctuate during this time DAILY - Check timings The SBI, like many other banks, undertakes regular upgrading activities, including upgrading banking software systems, enhancing security, and improving the overall performance of the banking system.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has said in an announcement that net banking users are likely to encounter some glitches and brief service fluctuations due to routine banking system maintenance. These interruptions are being attributed to regular updates aimed at improving the performance and security of the banking system.

Net banking service may remain subject to brief interruptions for a period of about 3 to 4 minutes, and these fluctuations are likely to occur daily between 4:45 AM and 5:45 AM IST.

Regular Upgrading Activities

The SBI, like many other banks, undertakes regular upgrading activities, including upgrading banking software systems, enhancing security, and improving the overall performance of the banking system.

These upgradation activities are often carried out during off-peak hours, which ensures that the number of impacted transactions remains as low as possible.

Here's What SBI Said

According to an update on SBI's website, “Dear Customer, due to our routine banking maintenance activities, you may experience intermittent fluctuations for 3 to 4 minutes between 4.45 AM and 5.45 AM IST daily. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Notably, the SBI has rolled out new features to ensure the security of customers’ accounts. India’s top bank has implemented OTP-based login and has made it mandatory to reset passwords every 180 days for enhanced security.

Internet Banking

For better control and security of their accounts, customers can lock or unlock INB (Internet Banking) access through the "Lock & Unlock User" feature. Additionally, the SBI has also introduced a mandatory profile password change every 365 days, thus adding an extra layer of security.

Customers are advised to mandatorily set a profile password if they log in to Internet banking for the first time. Moreover, the profile password must not be the same as the login password, and it should contain a combination of numbers, letters and special characters. The passwords can be changed any time and any number of times.