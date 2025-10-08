SBI General Insurance launches customisable Health Alpha plan after GST reforms - Check key features Health Alpha, an industry-first product after recent GST reforms, provides sum insured options ranging between Rs 5 lakh to unlimited sum insured.

New Delhi:

SBI General Insurance has launched a Health Alpha plan for those who are always on the lookout for flexible and affordable health insurance options. According to the company, this first-of-its-kind customizable health plan empowers customers to create personalised health plans that suit their lifestyle and healthcare requirements. The insurance company said that the plan is offers unlimited flexibility and over 50 coverage options.

Policyholders can opt for a long-term policy option of up to five years, which enables them to safeguard towards medical inflation while enjoying tenure-based discounts. The entry age to purchase the plan is 18 years, with no restriction for adults, and 91 days to 25 years for children.

"Health Alpha is not just another health insurance plan; it redefines the way people experience health coverage, combining customization, innovation, and customer-first solutions," said Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SBI General Insurance.

SBI Health Alpha Key Features

Up to 10x Cumulative Bonus: This is an add-on cover which provides up to 10x cumulative bonus annually, if no claim is made under the policy.

Unlimited Sum Insured: The Base Sum Insured of the policy will be unlimited. A claim of any amount will become payable, subject to the Policy terms and conditions.

Endless Sum Insured: Covers hospitalisation expenses for a single claim beyond the Base Sum Insured. This benefit can be availed once in the lifetime of the policy.

Gym & Sports Injury Cover: This provides OPD benefits for injuries sustained during hobby sports or daily fitness activities, covering specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines, and physical therapy.

Plan Ahead: This unique add-on benefit provides Waiting Period continuity earned by the policyholder to newly married spouse (age up to age 35 years) and/or newborn children (maximum 2 children), provided they are enrolled within 120 days of marriage or birth.

Welcome Discount: The product offers a distinctive 'Welcome Discount' of 5 per cent, if a new policy is purchased within 5 days of quote generation.