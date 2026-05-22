Deposit Rs 1,50,000 in PNB and get a fixed interest of Rs 1,07,254 in your account: Full calculation here

New Delhi:

The public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), is offering its customers competitive interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to 7.40 per cent on fixed deposit (FD) schemes of different tenures. Significantly, investors can earn significant returns over the long term in a special PNB FD scheme. According to current interest rates, if a customer deposits Rs 1.5 lakh in this scheme, they can receive up to Rs 1,07,254 in interest alone upon maturity. This means the total return could exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. Let's understand the calculation here.

PNB offering interest rate of 7.40 per cent

Punjab National Bank allows its customers to open FD accounts for a minimum term of just 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. The bank's 444-day FD scheme offers the most attractive interest rates, ranging from 6.60 per cent to 7.40 per cent. Meanwhile, PNB offers interest rates of 6.00% to 6.80% on long-term FDs with maturities of 5 to 10 years.

How much will you get on a deposit of Rs 1,50,000?

If you deposit Rs 1.5 lakh in an 8-year FD scheme with Punjab National Bank, ordinary citizens will receive a total of Rs 2,85,901 at maturity, including a fixed interest of Rs 85,901. If you are a senior citizen and deposit Rs 1.5 lakh in an 8-year FD scheme with PNB, you will receive a total of Rs 2,57,254 at maturity, including a fixed interest of Rs 1,07,254. Similarly, super senior citizens will receive a total of Rs 2,57,254 at maturity, including a fixed interest of Rs 1,07,254, by depositing Rs 1.5 lakh in an 8-year FD with Punjab National Bank.

It is worth noting that PNB is offering the same interest rates to senior citizens and very senior citizens on FD accounts with tenures of 5 to 10 years.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Punjab National Bank recently reported a 12.54 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,225.12 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

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