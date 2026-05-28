PNB 444-day FD interest rates: How much interest will you earn on deposit of Rs 3,00,000? Check calculation

New Delhi:

Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the country's largest public sector banks, is offering its customers attractive interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Customers can earn interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to a maximum of 7.40 per cent. Therefore, if a person invests Rs 3 lakh in PNB's 444-day FD scheme, they can receive substantial interest and interest on maturity. Let's use a simple calculation to understand how much money will be deposited in the account after the stipulated period.

Choose tenure depending on your needs

Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers its customers a variety of fixed deposit (FD) schemes with varying tenures. Customers can open fixed deposits with the bank for terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Investors can choose any tenure based on their financial needs, future plans, and convenience.

PNB's 444-day special FD scheme

Notably, PNB's 444-day special FD scheme is currently the most attractive. Under this scheme, the bank is offering interest rates of up to 6.60 per cent for general customers. Senior citizens receive 7.10 per cent, and super senior citizens receive 7.40 per cent. This scheme can be an excellent option for those seeking safe investments with high returns. Senior investors, in particular, are benefiting significantly.

How much interest will you get on depositing Rs 3 lakh in a 444-day FD scheme?

If you deposit Rs 3 lakh in a 444-day FD scheme with Punjab National Bank, a general citizen will get a total of Rs 3,24,866 on maturity, including a fixed interest of Rs 24,866.

If you are a senior citizen and deposit Rs 3 lakh in a 444-day FD scheme with PNB, you will get a total of Rs 3,26,814 on maturity, including a fixed interest of Rs 26,814. Similarly, if you are a very senior citizen and deposit Rs 3 lakh in a 444-day FD with Punjab National Bank, you will get a total of Rs 3,27,988 on maturity, including an interest of Rs 27,988.