PMAY 2.0: How to apply online for new homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana? Check steps

The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY 2.0) to provide financial assistance for housing. On August 9, 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the scheme to help economically weaker sections (EWS) and middle-class families in urban areas. Under PMAY 2.0, the government plans to build 1 lakh new houses, where each unit will get a financial subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 1.18 lakh houses were sanctioned in the previous phase of PMAY-Urban, with over 8.55 lakh houses completed and handed over to the beneficiaries. The scheme will be implemented through various components, including:

Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC)

Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)

Affordable Rental Housing (ARH)

Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS)

The online application process for 1 lakh new households under PMAY-U 2.0 has been launched. Eligible applicants can apply online now.

Documents required for application

Aadhaar details of the applicant and family members Active bank account (Aadhaar linked) Income certificate Caste Certificate Land documents (if applying for financial assistance to construct on own land)

Steps to apply for PMAY 2.0

Visit the official website: Go to https://pmay-urban.gov.in. Locate the application option: Click on the “Apply for PMAY-U 2.0” icon on the homepage. Read the instructions: Carefully go through the scheme guidelines and proceed. Check eligibility: Provide required details, including annual income, to verify eligibility. Aadhaar verification: Enter your Aadhaar details for verification. Fill the application form: Submit your address, income proof, and other required details. Submit the form: After completing the form, submit it and await confirmation of your application status.

The scheme aims to address urban housing challenges and ensure affordable homes for eligible citizens. Applicants are advised to apply early and keep track of their application status on the official PMAY website.

