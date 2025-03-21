PM-Kisan: Ineligible farmers need to return funds received under this scheme, govt recovers Rs 416 crore PM Kisan Scheme: According to the government, several technological interventions have been introduced to ensure that only eligible farmers get the benefit of the scheme.

PM Kisan Scheme: The PM Kisan scheme was launched by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Center in February 2019. Under this scheme, all eligible farmers in the country receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year. The amount is transferred in three equal instalments directly to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

According to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) study conducted in 2019, funds disbursed under the PM-KISAN have acted as a catalyst in rural economic growth. The study said that the PM-Kisan scheme has enhanced farmers’ risk-taking capacity.

According to information shared by the government, it has disbursed over Rs 3.68 lakh crore through 19 instalments since its inception.

Government Recovers Rs 416 Crore

However, the government constantly monitor the beneficiaries who are taking advantage of the scheme despite not being eligible for it. An amount of Rs 416 crore has been recovered from ineligible beneficiaries so far across the country.

According to the information shared by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the central government has instructed the states and Union Territories to recover any amount transferred to ineligible farmers.

PM Kisan scheme for farmers: Who is ineligible?

Income tax payees

Employees of PSUs, State and Central Government

Constitutional post holders

Owners of institutional land

Former and present ministers, present mayors of municipal corporations, former and present chairpersons of district panchayats

Retired government employees

All pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs 10,000 or more (excluding Multi Tasking Staff/Category IV/Group D employees)

Technological Interventions By Government

According to the government, several technological interventions have been introduced to ensure that only eligible farmers get the benefit of the scheme.

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said that the government is working towards ensuring comprehensive support for farmers by integrating various welfare schemes.