PM-KISAN 22nd instalment: Complete these mandatory steps to avail benefits To be able to receive benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana without interruption, E-KYC is one of the most important requirements.

New Delhi:

Farmers across the country are eagerly awaiting the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN). The 21st instalment of the scheme, aimed at extending vital financial support to farmers, was disbursed last month, i.e. in November 2025. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive annual assistance of Rs 6,000 in three equal instalments, which is directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Complete these tasks

It is to be noted that farmers are required to complete certain tasks before the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme is released. These tasks are important because farmers who don’t complete these necessary formalities may face difficulty in receiving the next instalment.

To be able to receive benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana without interruption, E-KYC is one of the most important requirements. Farmers who have not yet completed their e-KYC are advised to avoid getting their 22nd instalment withheld. Farmers can complete this process themselves using an OTP on the pmkisan.gov.in website. Alternatively, e-KYC can also be done at the nearest Common Service Centre.

It is also important for farmers to have their bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar cards. In some cases, money transfers fail due to DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) being inactive or the Aadhaar card not being linked. Therefore, it becomes crucial to visit the bank in advance to ensure that the account is linked to the Aadhaar card and that the DBT is active.

When will the 22nd instalment be released?



While the government has not yet officially announced a date, media reports indicate the 22nd instalment is likely to be released in February.

Another major reason why instalments get delayed is due to incorrect information being filled out during the application process for the PM Kisan Yojana. Errors in name spelling, Aadhaar number, bank account number, or land records can prevent farmers from receiving the 22nd instalment.

