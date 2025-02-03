NFO: HDFC Mutual Fund's new index fund - Check subscription dates and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme opened for subscription on January 31, 2025.

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched the HDFC Nifty100 Quality 30 Index Fund. This is an open-ended scheme that tracks the Nifty100 Quality 30 Total Returns Index (TRI).

HDFC Nifty100 Quality 30 Index Fund: Subscription dates

The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme opened for subscription on January 31, 2025. According to information available on the official website, the subscription will close on February 14.

HDFC Nifty100 Quality 30 Index Fund: Investment objective

The investment objective of the HDFC Nifty100 Quality 30 Index Fund is to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty100 Quality 30 Index (TRI).

This scheme can be a good option for those investors who want to follow the quality-first investment strategy for wealth creation in the long term.

HDFC Nifty100 Quality 30 Index Fund: What is special about this fund?

HDFC Nifty 100 Quality 30 Index Fund selects 30 stocks from the Nifty 100 Index based on their Quality Score. The Quality Score is determined by taking into account the last 5 years' performance on parameters such as Return on Equity (ROE), Financial Leverage (Debt/Equity Ratio) and Earnings Growth Variability.

The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the benchmark index (Nifty 100 Quality 30 Total Returns Index) of this new scheme has been 13.6 per cent between October 1, 2009 and December 31, 2024. This is better than the CAGR of 12.4 per cent of Nifty 100 TRI.

However, it is important to understand that this performance is not a guarantee of future.

HDFC Nifty100 Quality 30 Index Fund: Minimum investment

The minimum investment amount for investors under this fund has been kept at Rs 100. There will be no entry or exit load on buying or selling in this scheme during and after the NFO. The fund will be managed by Nirman Morakhia and Arun Agarwal.

Being an equity fund investing entirely in equity, HDFC Nifty100 Quality 30 Index Fund has been rated as Very High Risk on the benchmark riskometer.