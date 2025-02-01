Namo Bharat Train: NCMC card users to get instant discount | Here's how to earn extra loyalty points

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MARINEBHARAT REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

As a relief to Namo Bharat Train commuters, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) introduced a 10 per cent discount on fares for commuters using the NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) and electronic QR tickets. This is as part of the recently extended loyalty points scheme to make travel cheaper.

How to avail benefits with NCMC card?

Commuters traveling using the NCMC card can now earn loyalty points, lowering their travel costs:

1 loyalty point will be credited for every Re 1 spent.

Each loyalty point is worth 10 paise.

Credited points will be credited to the commuter's NCMC account.

Points can be redeemed at station ticket counters for fare concessions.

Example: If a commuter purchases a Rs 100 ticket, they will earn 100 loyalty points (worth a Rs 10 concession).

Discount on Namo Bharat app QR tickets

As part of promoting paperless tickets, NCRTC also introduced a 10 per cent discount for commuters buying digital QR tickets through the Namo Bharat App. This is with a view to making travel easy and economical.

How to earn additional loyalty points?

Commuters can earn additional benefits through special offers:

Download the Namo Bharat App: Earn 50 bonus points (worth 500 loyalty points).

Refer a friend: Referrer and new user will earn 50 bonus points (worth 500 loyalty points).

Loyalty points validity: All points earned are valid for one year from the date of crediting.

Where to download the Namo Bharat App?

The Namo Bharat App is available for download at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The passengers can now travel economically with additional savings through the NCMC Card and the Namo Bharat App.

