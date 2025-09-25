Rs 10,000 financial assistance to 75 lakh women of this state: Who can avail the benefits, other details The scheme is aimed at making women self-reliant, ultimately empowering their families. Later, women whose employment is assessed and found to be doing well will be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

In an ambitious step aimed at economically empowering women in Bihar, one eligible woman from each family will be provided with a Rs 10,000 grant to support self-employment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana tomorrow i.e on September 26th, when the first installment of Rs 10,000 will be released to women. PM Modi will join the event online, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the chief guest.

Direct Benefit Transfer

Amounts of Rs 10,000 each will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of 7.5 million women in Bihar through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). A total of Rs 7,500 crore will be distributed among these women. As per the latest information, 1,116,600 women from urban and rural areas are set to get benefits from the scheme.

The amount is expected to assist women in setting up their own businesses. It will play a vital role in starting self-employment, establishing small businesses, or expanding existing businesses. The financial assistance provided under this scheme will enable women to invest in farming, animal husbandry, handicrafts, sewing, weaving, and other small enterprises.

The scheme is aimed at making women self-reliant, ultimately empowering their families. Later, women whose employment is assessed and found to be doing well will be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Who can avail the benefits?

The applicant must be a woman between 18 and 60 years of age.

She must be from a household with no member employed in government service or paying income tax.

She must be associated with a Self-Help Group (SHG).

Unmarried adult women without surviving parents are also eligible.

Online Application Process

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the online registration and application process has been simplified so that the maximum number of women can benefit from it. One can apply online at [www.brlps.in](http://www.brlps.in).

So far, 17 million Jeevika Didis from rural areas alone have applied to avail the benefits.

Women associated with SHGs will be required to submit applications to their village groups. A special meeting will be held at the village level to collect applications from all group members on a consolidated form. Women who are not associated with a self-help group will first need to join the group by submitting an application on the prescribed form to their village organisation.