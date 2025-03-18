Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana govt announces Rs 5,000 crore for this scheme - All you need to know

Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented a Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget for 2025-26. While presenting the budget, Saini said that the government has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana'.
Lado Lakshmi Yojana: What is this scheme?
The government has proposed Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana scheme for 2025-26.
The promise was made by the BJP to women each month ahead of the October 2024 Assembly polls.
While presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister said a budgetary provision has been made for the scheme which is being finalized.
He later told reporters once the criteria for this scheme is prepared, it will be put up before the Cabinet.
The Lado Lakshmi Yojana aims to provide financial assistance to women falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.
4 things that you must do right away to avail benefits of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana scheme:
- If you want to avail the benefits of this scheme, you must immediately get your registration done on the Antyodaya-Saral Portal. You need to provide details like name, e-mail ID and mobile number on this portal.
- Those living in Haryana with an annual income below Rs 1,80,000 fall in the below poverty line (BPL) category. Those without the BPL card won't be able to avail the benefits of this scheme.
- You may have to produce Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) to avail benefits of Lado Lakshmi Yojana. This can be made at the Common Service Centre (CSC), Saral Centre or at the PPP Operator.
- One must also make sure that the bank account of the eligible woman of the family is linked to her Aadhaar card. As Rs 2100 will be transferred directly into the account of eligible women, it is very important to get your Aadhaar linked with the bank account. This can be done by visiting the nearest branch of the bank.