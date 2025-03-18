Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana govt announces Rs 5,000 crore for this scheme - All you need to know Lado Lakshmi Yojana: The government has proposed Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana scheme for 2025-26.

Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented a Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget for 2025-26. While presenting the budget, Saini said that the government has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana'.

Lado Lakshmi Yojana: What is this scheme?

The government has proposed Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana scheme for 2025-26.

The promise was made by the BJP to women each month ahead of the October 2024 Assembly polls.

While presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister said a budgetary provision has been made for the scheme which is being finalized.

He later told reporters once the criteria for this scheme is prepared, it will be put up before the Cabinet.

The Lado Lakshmi Yojana aims to provide financial assistance to women falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

