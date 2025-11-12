This private bank to levy SMS alert charges from December: Here's what you can do to get waiver The SMS alerts sent to customers are meant to notify them about various transactions to help users stay informed regarding their banking activities.

Mumbai:

Kotak Mahindra Bank is going to start charging a fee per SMS for transaction alerts to its customers starting December 2025. Aimed at covering the operational costs, the bank looks to continue to provide customers with timely updates about their account activities. The Kotak Mahindra Bank has said that it will charge Rs 0.15 per SMS with a free limit of 30 alerts per month. The change will mean that if the bank is required to exceed the limit of 30 transaction-related SMS alerts in a month, each additional message will incur a charge of Rs 0.15 per SMS.

How to get a waiver?

However, there is a way to escape the charges of SMS alerts. Charges will not be applicable if a customer’s savings or salary account has a combined balance of Rs 10,000 or more. The criteria also entail a monthly average balance and term deposits, or if the customer receives regular salary credits.

For 811 accounts, the combined balance required to remain charge-free is Rs 5,000 or more, which also includes the monthly average balance and term deposits.

Changes in Kotak Mahindra Bank debit card annual and issuance fees effective from November 1, 2025

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced revisions to annual and issuance fees for select debit cards. Starting November 1, 2025, the Privy League Black Metal Debit Card fee has been reduced from Rs 5,000 per annum to Rs 1,500 per annum, while the Privy League LED Debit Card fee has been revised from Rs 2,500 per annum to Rs 1,500 per annum.

