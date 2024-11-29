Key financial deadlines in December 2024: Aadhaar updates, ITR filing and more | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar

As December approaches, it's essential to be aware of key financial deadlines that can significantly impact your personal finances. Meeting these deadlines can help you make informed financial decisions and avoid unnecessary penalties or missed opportunities. Here are some of the most crucial financial deadlines for December 2024:

1. Free Aadhaar update deadline – December 14, 2024

Aadhaar cardholders have until December 14, 2024, to update their details online at no cost through the myAadhaar portal. After this date, a fee of Rs. 50 will apply for offline updates at Aadhaar centers. If you need to make changes to your Aadhaar information, such as your address, name, or other personal details, be sure to complete the update before this deadline to avoid the additional charge.

2. AU small finance bank credit card changes – December 22, 2024

AU Small Finance Bank has announced changes to its Ixigo AU credit card’s reward points system. Starting December 22, 2024, cardholders will no longer earn reward points for transactions related to education, government payments, rent, and BBPS (Bharat Bill Payment System). Additionally, the bank is removing reward points for international transactions and implementing a zero percent foreign exchange markup on the Ixigo AU credit card, effective December 23, 2024. If you frequently use this card for such transactions, be sure to take note of these changes.

3. IDBI bank special FD deadline – December 31, 2024

IDBI Bank offers special fixed deposit (FD) schemes under its 'Utsav FD' program, with attractive interest rates for various tenures. The deadline to invest in these special FDs is December 31, 2024. The interest rates for the general public range from 7.05% to 7.35% for tenures of 300 days, 375 days, 444 days, and 700 days. Senior citizens can avail even higher rates, ranging from 7.55% to 7.85%. If you’re looking to lock in competitive returns on your savings, consider investing before the deadline.

4. Belated income tax return deadline – December 31, 2024

If you missed the deadline to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the previous financial year, you still have a chance to file a belated return. The deadline for submitting a belated ITR for the fiscal year 2024-25 is December 31, 2024. Filing a belated return allows you to avoid penalties but be aware that interest on late payments may still apply. It’s crucial to meet this deadline to ensure you remain compliant with tax regulations.

As the year winds down, these financial deadlines are critical to ensuring your finances are in order. Whether it’s updating your Aadhaar details, adjusting your credit card usage, or taking advantage of special FD schemes, staying on top of these dates can help you avoid unnecessary costs and make the most of available opportunities. Be sure to mark these deadlines on your calendar and plan accordingly to safeguard your financial well-being.