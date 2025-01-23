Book train tickets faster with IRCTC eWallet: No payment gateway charges, hassle-free process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train is seen at Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi.

If you frequently face issues like missed payments, late confirmation of tickets, or delays in refunds while booking train tickets, IRCTC eWallet can be the solution you need. This special service from IRCTC offers allowing you to quickly book train tickets without any payment at the gate, providing convenience and a secure system.

With IRCTC eWallet, there is no approval cycle involved, making the checkout process faster than other payment methods. Additionally, when a ticket is cancelled, the refund will be transferred directly to your e-wallet, eliminating the long wait times typically associated with other payment methods.

Benefits of using IRCTC eWallet

No payment gateway charges : Unlike other methods, you do not need to pay additional fees.

: Unlike other methods, you do not need to pay additional fees. Faster booking : Ticket booking is an expedited approval process.

: Ticket booking is an expedited approval process. Instant refunds : Upon cancellation, the refund is transferred directly to your e-wallet.

: Upon cancellation, the refund is transferred directly to your e-wallet. Easy top-ups : Recharge your eWallet through BHIM UPI, Paytm, Amazon Pay, net banking, or debit/credit cards.

: Recharge your eWallet through BHIM UPI, Paytm, Amazon Pay, net banking, or debit/credit cards. Secure transactions: eWallet transactions are secure and only for the IRCTC website and app.

How to use IRCTC eWallet to book tickets

Follow these simple steps to book train tickets using IRCTC eWallet:

Login: Go to the official IRCTC website and login with your credentials. Register with eWallet: If you are using eWallet for the first time, go to the "IRCTC Exclusive" section and select "eWallet". Verify details: Enter your IRCTC transaction password and submit. If your PAN and Aadhaar have already been verified, no further verification is required. Top-up your eWallet: Click on the "eWallet" tab to recharge. You can add a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 10,000 by using BHIM UPI, Paytm, Amazon Pay, net banking, or debit/credit cards. Book tickets: Once recharged, use your eWallet balance to book tickets without any delay.

Why IRCTC eWallet is Ideal for Regular Travelers

IRCTC eWallet offers a reliable, fast, and secure way to book train tickets, especially during peak hours or Tatkal bookings. Unlike other payment methods that often delay confirmation due to approval cycles, eWallet ensures instant ticket bookings.

For frequent train travelers, IRCTC eWallet eliminates the hassle of repeatedly entering payment details while ensuring a smooth, seamless experience. Make your train ticket booking process faster, safer, and more convenient by using IRCTC eWallet today.

