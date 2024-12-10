Gold rate today: Check December 10, 2024, prices in your city

Gold prices witnessed an increase on Tuesday, with the rate of 24-carat gold rising by Rs 180 per gram to Rs 7,796.3, while 22-carat gold climbed Rs 170 per gram to Rs 7,148.3. Silver rates remained steady at Rs 95,000 per kilogram.
City-wise gold and silver rates
Delhi
- Gold (24-carat): Rs 77,963 per 10 grams (up from Rs 77,793 yesterday).
- Gold (22-carat): Rs 71,483 per 10 grams.
- Silver: Rs 95,000 per kilogram (unchanged from yesterday).
Chennai
- Gold (24-carat): Rs 77,811 per 10 grams (up from Rs 77,641 yesterday).
- Gold (22-carat): Rs 71,433 per 10 grams.
- Silver: Rs 1,02,600 per kilogram (down by Rs 100 from yesterday).
Mumbai
- Gold (24-carat): Rs 77,817 per 10 grams (up from Rs 77,647 yesterday).
- Gold (22-carat): Rs 71,437 per 10 grams.
- Silver: Rs 94,300 per kilogram (down by Rs 100 from yesterday).
Kolkata
- Gold (24-carat): Rs 77,815 per 10 grams (up from Rs 77,645 yesterday).
- Gold (22-carat): Rs 71,435 per 10 grams.
- Silver: Rs 95,800 per kilogram (down by Rs 100 from yesterday).
MCX gold and silver futures
- Gold (April 2025 futures): Rs 78,356 per 10 grams, up 0.318%.
- Silver (March 2025 futures): Rs 95,350 per kilogram, up 0.161%.
Factors influencing gold and silver prices
Gold and silver prices are shaped by multiple factors, including:
- Global demand: Fluctuations in international demand significantly impact prices.
- Currency variations: The value of the US dollar against other currencies.
- Interest rates and policies: Changes in interest rates and government policies.
- Economic trends: The state of the global economy plays a key role.
Major jewelers and market inputs also influence the prices of precious metals in India, making them volatile yet significant for investors and buyers alike.
Also read | Railways to extend Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to Varanasi: Know fare, seat availability