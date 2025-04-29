From gold bangles to brick walls: How Akshaya Tritiya is shaping modern investment choices Real estate, as an asset class, has always had a magnetic pull. Its tangible nature makes people feel more secure, which often drives decisions emotionally.

New Delhi:

Akshaya Tritiya has always been associated with prosperity and new beginnings. Traditionally, buying gold has been considered highly auspicious on this day as it is believed that doing so draws blessings, prosperity and abundance. Moreover, buying gold has been a way of investment for many. However, this has changed, and now modern investors are opting for investment in real estate.

Real estate, as an asset class, has always had a magnetic pull. Its tangible nature makes people feel more secure, which often drives decisions emotionally.

"During occasions like Akshaya Tritiya, people seek investments that symbolize stability and future prosperity. This aligns when the market, especially in cities like Noida, is on an upward trajectory. We’ve seen a marked increase in interest, with many homebuyers looking at this moment as the perfect time to initiate or expand their real estate journey. Whether it’s for self-use or investment, thus, people are choosing homes that offer both lifestyle and long-term value, turning tradition into a smart wealth-building move," said Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group.

Real estate continues to be one of the most rewarding investment avenues. In NCR, cities like Gurugram, especially emerging micro markets like Dwarka Expressway and SPR have seen a strong momentum in premium and luxury segments, where discerning buyers view property not just as an asset, but as a symbol of lasting prosperity.

"They seek properties that offer long-term capital appreciation, rental income, and leverage opportunities. Though it requires higher capital and is less liquid, but its tangible nature provides emotional assurance that few other investments can match. Thus, we believe buyers will continue choosing real estate to lay the foundation for a secure and prosperous future,"

said Dr Vishesh Rawat, VP and Head of Sales, Marketing and CRM, M2K Group.

Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group, said that festive occasions like Akshay Tritiya hold deep cultural and emotional significance, and through events like this, we aim to make them even more memorable for our visitors.

"We are dedicated to continuously bringing value, surprise, and delight for every visitor; be it through unmatched offers, exclusive gifts, or simply the joy of shopping in a space that blends tradition with modernity," he concluded.