Firecracker insurance at just Rs 11: Here's how to buy it under a minute - Step-by-step guide

New Delhi:

The celebration of Diwali, also called the festival of lights, is immensely important for Indians across various faiths. We light earthen lamps as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Illuminating lamps are also traditionally seen as a way to welcome the goddess Lakshmi into homes. Over the years, firecrackers have become an integral part of the Diwali celebrations. However, one needs to be very careful while handling and lighting a cracker, as any negligence can lead to fires and damage. Also, having firecracker insurance during the festive period can provide you with an added layer of security and assurance.

Firecracker insurance at just Rs 11

As the upcoming festive season is the peak, PhonePe has reintroduced the firecracker insurance plan at a nominal fee of Rs 11 (inclusive of GST). By paying this nominal fee, buyers can avail a sum insured of up to Rs 25,000 and shield their entire family, including themselves, their spouse, and up to 2 children, under a single policy.

The coverage is valid for 11 days beginning from October 12 2025. For policies purchased after this date, the coverage will be effective for 11 days from the date of purchase.

How To Buy This Insurance

Users can purchase the policy in under a minute directly on the PhonePe app, securing coverage for hospitalisation (over 24 hours), day-care treatment (less than 24 hours), and accidental death.

One can follow these steps to buy the insurance:

Step 1: Visit the Insurance section on the PhonePe app and select Firecracker Insurance.



Step 2: Select the plan details, with a sum insured of Rs 25,000 and a fixed premium of Rs 11 along with your plan benefits.



Step 3: You will be able to view the insurer’s information and get a detailed breakdown of the plan benefits.



Step 4: Lastly, fill in the policyholder’s details, tap ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete the process.

