EPFO: How to check whether interest credited in PF account or not? Follow THESE steps

Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
There are many ways to check whether the interest amount has been credited in the PF account or not. The account holders can check the details by logging onto EPFO portal, UMANG app. They can also use missed call service and messaging service to know details.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 23:44 IST
EPFO interest
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

EPFO has been one of the most significant investment option for working professionals. In a PF account, the employer and the employee both  make contributions. According to established norms, the employee invests 12 percent of his basic salary in PF while the employer also contributes the same amount. The contribution in the account is made on monthly basis.

The working professional holding a PF account also gets interest on the amount deposited. Interest is given by the government in EPFO ​​​​scheme. Currently, 8.25 per cent interest is provided in EPFO account. The interest provided by Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is credited annually. To check whether the interest money is credited in the account or not, the professional can follow following steps.

Through UMANG App

  • Install UMANG App in your smartphone
  • Now log in with your user ID and password
  • After this, select the option of 'View Passbook'
  • Now the balance of your PF account will be displayed on the screen. Here you can see the deposit amount and date

Through EPFO portal

  • Go to the official portal of EPFO
  • Select the Employees section
  • After this, you have to log in with the help of UAN number and password
  • After logging in, you have to select the option of 'Member Passbook'
  • To view the account passbook, you have to enter the UAN number and password again
  • After this, the member passbook will be shown on the screen

Through message

EPFO members can also check the latest rate through message. For this, they have to write 'UAN EPFOHO ENG' and send a message to 7738299899. After sending the message, they will get to know the PF account balance in the reply.

Through missed call

EPFO has also provided the facility to check balance through missed call. To check the balance, the account holder can give a missed call to 9966044425 from their UAN registered mobile number. A message with the account balance information will be reverted back.

 

