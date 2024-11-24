EPFO: How to check whether interest credited in PF account or not? Follow THESE steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

EPFO has been one of the most significant investment option for working professionals. In a PF account, the employer and the employee both make contributions. According to established norms, the employee invests 12 percent of his basic salary in PF while the employer also contributes the same amount. The contribution in the account is made on monthly basis.

The working professional holding a PF account also gets interest on the amount deposited. Interest is given by the government in EPFO ​​​​scheme. Currently, 8.25 per cent interest is provided in EPFO account. The interest provided by Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is credited annually. To check whether the interest money is credited in the account or not, the professional can follow following steps.

Through UMANG App

Install UMANG App in your smartphone

Now log in with your user ID and password

After this, select the option of 'View Passbook'

Now the balance of your PF account will be displayed on the screen. Here you can see the deposit amount and date

Through EPFO portal

Go to the official portal of EPFO

Select the Employees section

After this, you have to log in with the help of UAN number and password

After logging in, you have to select the option of 'Member Passbook'

To view the account passbook, you have to enter the UAN number and password again

After this, the member passbook will be shown on the screen

Through message

EPFO members can also check the latest rate through message. For this, they have to write 'UAN EPFOHO ENG' and send a message to 7738299899. After sending the message, they will get to know the PF account balance in the reply.

Through missed call

EPFO has also provided the facility to check balance through missed call. To check the balance, the account holder can give a missed call to 9966044425 from their UAN registered mobile number. A message with the account balance information will be reverted back.