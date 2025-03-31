EPFO: You must know these key claim settlement changes for FY26 Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje recently highlighted some of the steps taken by the government to make the claim settlement process more streamlined.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, has taken several initiatives over the past couple of years to make the claim settlement process more streamlined. Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje recently highlighted some of these steps. She shared these details in a written reply to various queries in the Lok Sabha. Here are the steps taken by EPFO to make claim settlement process more streamlined. Auto Claim Settlement: To enhance the ease of living for crores of members, EPFO introduced auto-mode claim settlement in April 2020. Initially, the limit under this was Rs 50,000, but it has now been increased to Rs 1,00,000. Moreover, the advances for housing, education and marriage are also enabled for auto mode processing. According to the information shared, 60 per cent of advance claims are now processed in auto mode and that too within three days. Simplified Correction Process: The Union Minister said that the member details correction process has been simplified. Moreover, members having Aadhaar-verified UANs can make corrections in their IDs themselves, without any EPFO interventions. At present, about 96 per cent of corrections are being done without any EPF office intervention. Easier PF Transfer: To make PF transfer easier, the EPFO has done away with the need for the employer’s attestation of Aadhaar-verified UANs. Now, only 10 per cent of transfer claims require the member and employer’s attestation. Cheque-leaf not required: The requirement for submitting a cheque-leaf with the claim form has also been relaxed for KYC-compliant UANs meeting the prescribed criteria. De-linking facilities: EPFO has also provided de-linking facilities to the members whose EPF accounts have been erroneously/fraudulently linked by the establishments. Since its launch on January 18, 2025, more than 55,000 members have de-linked their accounts till the end of February, 2025.