How to download Aadhaar Virtual ID for free - Step-by-step guide Aadhaar Virtual ID: There is no limit to the number of virtual IDs that can be generated. It can be easily generated on myAadhaar's official ID.

Aadhaar is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens as it is often required for various transactions. However, this has led to misuse of it. To ensure the safety of Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI introduced Aadhaar Virtual ID.

What is Aadhaar Virtual ID?

The Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) is a temporary, 16-digit code linked to the Aadhaar number of an individual. This feature lets Aadhaar holders authenticate their identity without revealing their actual Aadhaar number. A person can create Virtual ID an unlimited number of times but it cannot be utilised to obtain the real Aadhaar card.

Also, you need not pay any fee for generating an Aadhaar Virtual ID. This can be easily generated by visiting the official website of the UIDAI.

How to generate Aadhaar Virtual ID?

Step 1: Visit the official page of myAadhaar.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the option 'VID Generator' or you can click on this link - https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genericGenerateOrRetriveVID.

Step 3: Select 'Generate VID', enter your Aadhaar number, Captcha and click on send OTP.

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your registered phone number.

Step 4: Click the “Submit” button at the bottom of the page.

Step 5: Your 16-digit Virtual ID number will now be delivered to your Email ID and Aadhaar-registered cellphone number.

Aadhaar Virtual ID - Key features

One virtual ID is issued at a time.

The virtual ID remains valid until the user creates a new one. However, the maximum validity period of the virtual ID is one calendar day.

There is no limit to the number of virtual IDs that can be generated.

It is important to note that users get two options while generating Aadhaar Virtual ID i.e. retrieving and regenerating.

While retrieving an Aadhaar Virtual ID means you want to obtain a VID that was previously assigned, regenerating it means creating a new VID and invalidating the old one.