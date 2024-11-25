Delhi govt to add 80,000 more beneficiaries under old-age pension scheme | Know eligibility, benefits, process

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Delhi government on Monday announced a pension scheme for 80,000 additional senior citizens, raising the total number of beneficiaries to 5.3 lakh. Addressing a press conference, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is committed to social welfare and highlighted that the decision to pay old-age pension to more people is being implemented following Cabinet approval on Sunday. On Sunday, the Delhi government launched a portal for the elderly to apply for pensions. Kejriwal claimed that the govt has already received 10,000 applications.

Application process

The elderly individuals who want to take benefit of the scheme must visit the e-portal of the Delhi govt. The portal was opened on November 24. The applicant can submit their applications through the portal.

Benefits

Under the old-age pension scheme, the senior citizens aged 60-69 will get a monthly amount of Rs 2,000. Moreover, those aged 70 and above will receive Rs 500 more i.e. Rs 2,500.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that the govt is planning to provide Rs 5,000 pension on monthly basis to differently-abled individuals.

Eligibility

To enrol for the old-age pension scheme, an individual must have the following eligibility:

At least 60 years of age

A resident of Delhi for at least five years

An annual family income of less than Rs 1 lakh

A bank account

Must not be receiving govt pension and financial assistance under any other scheme

Have an AADHAR Card with the address of Delhi

(With inputs from agencies)