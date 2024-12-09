Want to buy properties through bank auctions? Know the benefits and risks involved

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Properties through Bank auctions.

Bank auctions: Banks across the country conduct auctions for various types of properties, including residential, commercial, and agricultural ones, to recover outstanding loans. These auctions are open to citizens nationwide and allow participants to bid based on their financial preferences. While buying property at bank auctions offers significant advantages, such as discounted prices, there are also potential risks. Prospective buyers should consider both the benefits and drawbacks before investing their money. Buyers need to be cautious and ensure they navigate legal and financial complexities effectively. Here's a look at the benefits and potential problems associated with purchasing properties through bank auctions.

One of the major advantages of buying property at a bank auction is the significant discount, often ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent below market rates. Properties sold through the SARFAESI guidelines are generally part of a transparent auction process, with bidders informed about the rules, terms, and eligibility in advance. After the auction, buyers typically receive quicker possession compared to regular properties. Bank auctions are conducted to recover outstanding loans when borrowers are unable to repay, and the process is carried out under legal procedures.

Is buying property through Bank auctions safe?

Despite the advantages, these are some of the challenges buyers should be aware of:

Unclear property titles: In some cases, the property may have unresolved ownership disputes or legal issues. Buyers might face lengthy legal battles even after purchasing the property.

Pending dues: Properties sold at auctions may come with liabilities such as unpaid property taxes, maintenance fees, or utility bills. The new owner is often responsible for clearing these dues.

Delayed possession: Obtaining possession of the property can be challenging if the previous owner refuses to vacate. While ownership is legally transferred, enforcing it may require additional legal intervention and time.

Lack of physical inspection: Buyers may not be allowed to inspect the property before placing a bid. This can lead to unexpected issues, such as hidden damages or illegal occupants, being discovered after the purchase.

It should be mentioned here that purchasing a property through a bank auction offers significant benefits but requires thorough due diligence. Buyers are also advised to consult legal and financial advisors to ensure a secure and hassle-free transaction.

