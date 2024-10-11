Friday, October 11, 2024
     
  Banks closed today for Dussehra, Durga Puja: Check full list of October holidays

Banks closed today for Dussehra, Durga Puja: Check full list of October holidays

Check today’s bank holiday list for Dussehra and Durga Puja on October 11, 2024. Find the complete list of bank holidays in October, including regional festivals like Vijayadashami, Diwali, and more.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 10:00 IST
Banks in many states will be closed today, October 11, to observe Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami) and Durga Puja. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a total of 15 public holidays in October, including national holidays and national festivals. Despite the closure of the branch, online banking continues to operate.

October 11 bank holiday order

On October 11, beaches are closed in places where Dussehra, Durga Puja and Aayudha Puja are celebrated. This affects states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and others.

Additional October bank holidays

  • October 12: Vijayadashami/Dushera will be closed in several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.
  • October 14: Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Durga Puja celebrations.
  • October 17 & 31: Other regional holidays like Kati Bihu and Diwali will affect banking activities in specific states.

Customers are advised to rely on digital banking services for uninterrupted transactions and services during these holidays.

Also read | 7th Pay Commission: Centre likely to announce 3% DA hike before Diwali, check DA calculation

 

 

