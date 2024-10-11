Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Banks closed today for Dussehra, Durga Puja: Check full list of October holidays

Banks in many states will be closed today, October 11, to observe Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami) and Durga Puja. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a total of 15 public holidays in October, including national holidays and national festivals. Despite the closure of the branch, online banking continues to operate.

October 11 bank holiday order

On October 11, beaches are closed in places where Dussehra, Durga Puja and Aayudha Puja are celebrated. This affects states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and others.

Additional October bank holidays

October 12 : Vijayadashami/Dushera will be closed in several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

: Vijayadashami/Dushera will be closed in several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. October 14 : Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Durga Puja celebrations.

: Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Durga Puja celebrations. October 17 & 31: Other regional holidays like Kati Bihu and Diwali will affect banking activities in specific states.

Customers are advised to rely on digital banking services for uninterrupted transactions and services during these holidays.

