Are banks open or closed on Monday and Tuesday? Why the strike was called, what are the demands - Details

Bank Strike March 2025: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have been pressing for certain demands, including the implementation of 5-day work per week in the banking industry. They had decided to go ahead with the two-day strike on March 24 and March 25 after discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over key demands failed to yield any positive outcome. However, the union decided to postpone it after they received positive assurance from both the Finance Ministry and the IBA on their demands.
The strike call was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of nine bank employees' associations. The decision to defer the strike was taken before the Chief Labour Commissioner who had called all parties for a conciliation meeting.
This means all the bank related services will be available for customers on these two days, i.e. March 24 and March 25.
Strike By UBFU Postponed: What Are The Demands of Bank Union?
- Adequate recruitment in all cadres
- Regularise all temporary employees
- Implementation of 5-day work per week in the banking industry
- Immediate withdrawal of the recent DFS/Govt directives on performance review and PLI
- Ensure the safety of bank officers and staff against assault or abuse by unruly public
- Fill up the posts of workmen and officer directors in PSBs
- Resolution of residual issues pending with IBA
- Amend Gratuity Act to increase the ceiling to Rs 25 lakhs on the lines of the Scheme for Government employees along with exemption from income tax
- Maintain a minimum of 51 per cent of equity capital in IDBI Bank by Government
- Stop micromanagement of PSBs by DFS on policy matters affecting service conditions of employees and officers and undermining bilateralism
- Stop outsourcing permanent jobs in banks and stop unfair labour practices in the banking industry