Are banks open or closed on Monday and Tuesday? Why the strike was called, what are the demands - Details

Bank Strike March 2025: The decision to defer the strike was taken before the Chief Labour Commissioner who had called all parties for a conciliation meeting.

Bank Strike March 2025: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have been pressing for certain demands, including the implementation of 5-day work per week in the banking industry. They had decided to go ahead with the two-day strike on March 24 and March 25 after discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over key demands failed to yield any positive outcome. However, the union decided to postpone it after they received positive assurance from both the Finance Ministry and the IBA on their demands.

The strike call was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of nine bank employees' associations.

This means all the bank related services will be available for customers on these two days, i.e. March 24 and March 25.

Strike By UBFU Postponed: What Are The Demands of Bank Union?