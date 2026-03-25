Bank Holidays March 2026: Banks to remain closed for four days: Check full list here

New Delhi:

The last week of March will be crucial for customers, as banks will remain closed for several days. If you have to complete any important work related to the bank, please note down the dates in advance, as you may face problems. Banks will remain open across India only on Monday, March 30. Actually, there are continuous holidays due to festivals and weekends. In such a situation, it would be better to plan your banking in advance and avoid a last-minute rush. Bank holidays may vary according to local festivals and the days of different states.

When will banks remain closed in March?

March 26, 2026 (Thursday): Ram Navami

Ram Navami March 27, 2026 (Friday): Some states also observe Ram Navami (Chaitra Dashain) as a holiday on this day.

Some states also observe Ram Navami (Chaitra Dashain) as a holiday on this day. March 28, 2026 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

Fourth Saturday March 29, 2026 (Sunday): Sunday

Sunday March 31, 2026 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

Banks to remain open on March 26 in these cities

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks will not be closed on March 26 in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. This means banks will remain open. One thing to note is that bank holidays vary across India.

Banks to observe holiday on March 27 in these cities

Some cities will also celebrate Ram Navami on Friday, so banks will remain closed in these cities on March 27, 2026. These include Hyderabad, Patna, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, and Vijayawada.

Online banking services will continue

Bank branches will be closed for the next couple of days, but online banking services will remain available to customers. Transactions and other services can be easily accessed through internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS. Facilities like ATM cash withdrawals, balance checks, and bill payments will also remain available. You can send or receive money, pay bills, or check your account balance at any time. However, these services may be temporarily unavailable during planned system maintenance.