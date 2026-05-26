Bakrid Bank Holiday 2026: Are banks closed on May 27 or May 27 for Id-ul-Zuha? Check state-wise list

New Delhi:

Banks will remain closed on May 27 and May 28 in many parts of India for Bakrid (also known as Id-ul-Zuha or Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakri Eid). Id-ul-Zuha is one of the most important Islamic festivals. The festival is observed every year on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and arrives during the same period as the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The festival will be celebrated on different dates in different states and cities, resulting in different bank holidays across the country. However, banks will remain closed on both days in some cities. Let's have a look at when banks will be closed in which city.

Banks in these cities will remain closed on May 27

According to the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several regions will be closed on Wednesday, May 27, on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. Cities where banks will remain closed on May 27 include Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to RBI Holiday Calender, the banks will remain closed for Eid-UI-Adha or (Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha.

Banks in these cities will remain closed on May 28

Banks in some other cities will be closed on Thursday, May 28, for Bakrid. These cities include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The banks in these cities will remain closed for Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).

Banks will remain closed on both days in cities like Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List