Alert! Services of SBI, PNB and other banks may be impacted on these days next week - Details

Bank Holidays next week: Banking services are expected to be impacted next week as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide two-day strike next week. The UFBU has decided to go ahead with the scheduled strike after discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over key demands failed to yield any positive outcome.

Banking Services To Be Impacted on These Days

United Forum of Bank Unions, which includes nine bank unions representing more than eight lakh employees and officers in public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, co-op banks and regional rural banks, has called for a strike on March 24 and 25.

Will the services of SBI, PNB and others be impacted?

While these banks have not released any official statement related to the scheduled strike by the UFBU, news agency ANI said the strike will impact the public sector, private sector and regional rural banks.

"Banking services will be interrupted for four days starting from March 22, and March 23 is bank holiday, and 24-25 March is strike. Due to this, banking services like clearing house, cash transaction, remittances, advances will be affected for four days starting from March 22," Pankaj Kapoor, VP, All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Strike By UBFU: What Are The Demands?