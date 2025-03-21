Alert! Services of SBI, PNB and other banks may be impacted on these days next week - Details

Bank Holidays next week: Banking services are expected to be impacted next week as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide two-day strike next week. The UFBU has decided to go ahead with the scheduled strike after discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over key demands failed to yield any positive outcome.
Banking Services To Be Impacted on These Days
United Forum of Bank Unions, which includes nine bank unions representing more than eight lakh employees and officers in public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, co-op banks and regional rural banks, has called for a strike on March 24 and 25.
Will the services of SBI, PNB and others be impacted?
While these banks have not released any official statement related to the scheduled strike by the UFBU, news agency ANI said the strike will impact the public sector, private sector and regional rural banks.
"Banking services will be interrupted for four days starting from March 22, and March 23 is bank holiday, and 24-25 March is strike. Due to this, banking services like clearing house, cash transaction, remittances, advances will be affected for four days starting from March 22," Pankaj Kapoor, VP, All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) was quoted as saying by ANI.
Strike By UBFU: What Are The Demands?
- Adequate recruitment in all cadres
- Regularise all temporary employees
- Implementation of 5-day work per week in the banking industry
- Immediate withdrawal of the recent DFS/Govt directives on performance review and PLI
- Ensure the safety of bank officers and staff against assault or abuse by unruly public
- Fill up the posts of workmen and officer directors in PSBs
- Resolution of residual issues pending with IBA
- Amend Gratuity Act to increase the ceiling to Rs 25 lakhs on the lines of the Scheme for Government employees along with exemption from income tax
- Maintain a minimum of 51 per cent of equity capital in IDBI Bank by Government
- Stop micromanagement of PSBs by DFS on policy matters affecting service conditions of employees and officers and undermining bilateralism
- Stop outsourcing permanent jobs in banks and stop unfair labour practices in the banking industry.