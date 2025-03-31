Bank Holiday 2025: Is it a bank holiday today for Eid-ul-Fitr? Check status for March 31 It was early designated as a holiday in the bank holiday calendar for 2025. However, the central bank has all agency bank locations that handle government business to stay open on Monday.

Bank Holiday 2025, Is Today A Bank Holiday: Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening. As per the bank holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which regulates all banks, it was a holiday for all public and private banks in most states. However, today is the yearly bank account closing day. So, take a look at whether banks are closed or open today so that you can plan things accordingly.

Is Today A Bank Holiday?

It was early designated as a holiday in the bank holiday calendar 2025. However, the central bank has all agency bank locations that handle government business to stay open on Monday. The decision is expected to make things easier for taxpayers.

Taxpayers must complete their tax-related transactions well in advance to avoid a rush on the last day. However, many have not been able to do it.

Insurance Firms To Remain Open

Just like banks, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed the insurance firm to remain open on March 31, 2025.

Bank Holiday 2025: Banks to remain closed for these many days in April - State-wise list

Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Banks will remain closed to enable banks to close their yearly accounts and on the occasion of Sarhul - a spring festival celebrated in the Indian state of Jharkhand.



Saturday, April 5, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad and Telangana on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday



Thursday, April 10, 2025: The day will be observed as Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti and banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. Lord Mahavir was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.



Monday, April 14, 2025: It marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.



Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.



Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals like Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu.



Friday, April 18, 2025: Good Friday is observed across most major states. Banks will remain closed in all states except Chandigarh, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.



Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.



Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.



Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will be closed in Karnataka to observe Basava Jayanti