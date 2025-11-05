Bank Holiday Today: Full list of states where banks will remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima Bank Holiday Today: Banks in several states will remain closed today for the observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

New Delhi:

As the nation observes Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima today, customers are confused about whether banks will remain open or closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in some states while they will remain open in others. Therefore, if you are planning to visit the bank for any critical work, you should plan your day accordingly. Here, we'll tell you about the states where banks will remain closed.

Bank Holiday Today: States where banks will remain closed

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Chandigarh

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Jharkhand

Uttarakhand

Jammu and Kashmir

Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland

Himachal Pradesh

Bank Holiday Today: States where banks will remain open

Gujarat

Kerala

Bihar

Goa

Karnataka

Tripura

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Assam

Manipur

Meghalaya

Andhra Pradesh

Complete list of holidays for November

Banks across select states will remain closed on the following days this month:

November 6: Banking services will be unavailable in Bihar and Meghalaya due to the Nongkrem Dance Festival and the Bihar Legislative Assembly general elections.

November 7: Meghalaya will observe a holiday for the Wangala Festival.

November 8: Karnataka will observe a bank holiday to mark Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

In addition, banks will be closed on all Sundays in November: November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th, and on the fourth Saturday, November 22nd.



However, customers will not face any inconvenience during the holidays as online services such as ATMs, net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will remain fully operational. Therefore, before carrying out any important banking work, please consult this list of holidays.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets will remain closed on November 5 as the nation is observing Guru Nanak Jayanti today. According to the list of holidays shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), markets will remain closed for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

