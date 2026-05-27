Bakrid Bank Holiday 2026: Banks to remain closed for Id-ul-Zuha in these cities today - Check state-wise list

New Delhi:

Banks in several parts of the country will remain closed today, i.e., on May 27, for Bakrid (also known as Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid-ul-Adha, or Bakri Eid). According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, the festival will be celebrated on different dates in different states and cities, resulting in varying bank holidays across the country. However, in some cities, banks will remain closed on both days in some cities. If you're planning a trip to the bank today for some important work, you must check this list

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, today is a bank holiday. Bank holidays in India are not limited to national holidays but also vary from state to state for local festivals and special occasions. Banks closed in one state or city don't necessarily mean the same situation applies to the entire country. It's often seen that all bank branches in one state are closed, while banks in another state operate normally.

Banks in these cities will remain closed on May 27

According to the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several regions will be closed on Wednesday, May 27, on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. Cities where banks will remain closed on May 27 include Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the RBI Holiday Calendar, the banks will remain closed for Eid-UI-Adha or (Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha.

Banks in these cities will remain closed on May 28

Banks in some other cities will be closed on Thursday, May 28, for Bakrid. These cities include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The banks in these cities will remain closed for Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).

Banks will remain closed on both days in cities like Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Online facilities to be available

Online facilities will remain available even when the bank is closed. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List