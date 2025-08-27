Advertisement
Bank Holidays In August 2025: Are banks open or closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi? Check state-wise list

Bank Holidays In August 2025: According to the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks are closed in some regions on August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
New Delhi:

Banks are closed in several states on August 27, 2025, for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha. However, they will function as usual in other states as Ganesh Chaturthi is not a gazetted holiday. To help customers in such situations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a monthly list of bank holidays. This list helps them plan their bank-related visits and avoid any inconvenience.

Bank Holiday August 27, 2025 Full List

The banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada for Ganesh Chaturthi. In the rest of the country, banks will remain open today, i.e. on August 27, 2025. 

Next Bank Holiday on August 28, 2025

According to the RBI list, banks in certain parts of the country will be closed on August 28, 2025, for Nuakhai, an agricultural festival primarily observed by the people of Western Odisha, India. Banks will be closed in Odisha for this. 

Banks in Goa will be closed as well to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day).

RBI's State-Wise List Of Holidays

August 8 9 13 15 16 19 25 27 28
Agartala              
Ahmedabad          
Aizawl              
Belapur              
Bengaluru              
Bhopal            
Bhubaneswar          
Chandigarh              
Chennai            
Dehradun            
Gangtok            
Guwahati              
Hyderabad            
Imphal              
Itanagar                
Jaipur            
Jammu              
Kanpur            
Kochi                
Kohima                
Kolkata              
Lucknow            
Mumbai              
Nagpur              
New Delhi                
Panaji            
Patna              
Raipur              
Ranchi              
Shillong              
Shimla              
Srinagar              
Thiruvananthapuram
                
Vijayawada            

RBI's Holiday Description

Holiday Description Day
Tendong Lho Rum Faat 8
Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima 9
Patriot’s Day 13
Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami 15
Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi 16
Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur 19
Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva 25
Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi 27
Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai 28
